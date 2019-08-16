Niobio Cash Price Reaches $0.0017 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $220,903.00 and $427.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 132,188,701 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

