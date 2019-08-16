Nimiq Achieves Market Cap of $2.91 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. Nimiq has a market cap of $2.91 million and $203,521.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2id hashing algorithm.

Argon2id

It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq's total supply is 5,363,026,092 coins and its circulating supply is 4,372,526,092 coins. Nimiq's official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq's official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq's official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

