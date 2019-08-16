NEXT (LON:NXT) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NEXT to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target (up from GBX 4,800 ($62.72)) on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,100 ($79.71) to GBX 6,500 ($84.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,655.56 ($73.90).

Get NEXT alerts:

LON NXT traded down GBX 28 ($0.37) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,612 ($73.33). The company had a trading volume of 129,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,633.92. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,970 ($51.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,218 ($81.25).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.