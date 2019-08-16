Next Capital Management LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.0% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 977,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,885,000 after purchasing an additional 136,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,044 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,178,000.

SCHA traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.73. The company had a trading volume of 173,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,282. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $78.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.65.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

