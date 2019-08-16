Next Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,560 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.76. 7,301,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,147,180. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

