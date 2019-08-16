Next Capital Management LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 101,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 40,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.59. The company had a trading volume of 67,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.24. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

