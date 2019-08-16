Next Capital Management LLC Purchases 107,143 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) by 78.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,143 shares during the period. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund accounts for about 2.4% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 63,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 61,982 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000.

Shares of NYSE:AFT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.58. 689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,383. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

