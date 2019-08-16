Next Capital Management LLC Has $669,000 Stock Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 541,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 384,775 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $236,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,253. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.