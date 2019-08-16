Next Capital Management LLC Has $156,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $246,483.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.47.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $6.65 on Friday, hitting $302.41. 322,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,999,206. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a PE ratio of 112.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $386.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

