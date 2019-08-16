Next Capital Management LLC Buys 334 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 49.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,521,850,000 after buying an additional 720,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,341,383,000 after buying an additional 416,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $1,701,899,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,185,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $750,002,000 after buying an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $559,150,000 after buying an additional 42,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,511 shares of company stock valued at $54,471,508 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.80.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.64. 98,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,891. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $283.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

