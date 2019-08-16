Next Capital Management LLC Acquires 391 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 111.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,916 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,227,033 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $187,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 285,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.02.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $80.37. The company had a trading volume of 270,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average is $84.68. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.