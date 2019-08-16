Next Capital Management LLC Acquires 16 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $23.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,928.64. 8,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,606.27 and a 1 year high of $2,019.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,892.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,824.37.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $20.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,988.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,066.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

