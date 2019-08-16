Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 2,142 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,780,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $130,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,906,000 after acquiring an additional 253,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $127,758.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.