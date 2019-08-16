New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,568,600 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 51,753,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,322. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $255.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.49 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 21.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NYCB. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $13.00 price target on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 18.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

