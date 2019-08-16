New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In other news, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $124,729.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shiraz Kajee acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $33,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $196,392. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 33.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

