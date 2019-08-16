Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.97

Netcall plc (LON:NET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.97 and traded as high as $30.25. Netcall shares last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 4,940 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Netcall in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.97. The company has a market cap of $43.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

