NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.325-1.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of NetApp to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.45.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $46.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. NetApp has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,350,902.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,336.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 23,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,454,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,875.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,120. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

