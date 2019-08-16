NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an in-line rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetApp from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NetApp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.51. 92,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,841. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $64.33. NetApp has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Pasek sold 58,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $3,395,461.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,806 shares in the company, valued at $7,182,922.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $657,818.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,184.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,092 shares of company stock worth $9,676,120 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,557,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,927,000 after acquiring an additional 43,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $243,266,000 after acquiring an additional 169,398 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 17,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

