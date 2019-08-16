NEM (XEM) Price Hits $0.0548 on Major Exchanges

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koineks, B2BX, Cryptomate and Upbit. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. NEM has a total market capitalization of $492.80 million and approximately $40.53 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NEM Coin Profile

Get NEM alerts:

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liquid, OKEx, BTC Trade UA, Upbit, Coinsuper, COSS, Cryptomate, Koineks, Bitbns, Exrates, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Kryptono, BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX, YoBit, B2BX, Crex24, Zaif, CoinTiger, Binance, Bittrex, Huobi, Kuna, Coinbe, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Iquant, Bithumb and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.