Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 288,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NMCI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,273. Navios Maritime Containers has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 million and a PE ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Navios Maritime Containers had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Containers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMCI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Containers by 2,916.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 128,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Containers by 29.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Containers in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Containers in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

