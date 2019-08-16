National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,068,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,322,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.2% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,104,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,233,000 after acquiring an additional 58,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,393,000 after acquiring an additional 168,937 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,206,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,384,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,637,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 894,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,633,000 after buying an additional 132,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.20. 15,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.32. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $89.47.

