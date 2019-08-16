National Grid (LON:NG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NG. Macquarie upgraded National Grid to an outperform rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. HSBC set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded National Grid to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 890 ($11.63) in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 905.59 ($11.83).

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 859.80 ($11.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 892 ($11.66). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 844.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 840.25.

In other National Grid news, insider Amanda Mesler bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, with a total value of £12,750 ($16,660.13). Also, insider Andrew Agg sold 13,593 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.00), for a total value of £114,453.06 ($149,553.19). Insiders have purchased a total of 61,515 shares of company stock valued at $49,707,720 in the last 90 days.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

