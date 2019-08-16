National Bank Financial Lowers Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$13.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSZ. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.08.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

FSZ traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.20. The company had a trading volume of 30,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -81.44. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$10.14 and a 12-month high of C$13.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently -640.00%.

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 9,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$108,086.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,661.78.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.