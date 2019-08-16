Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 1,251 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.6% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 94.2% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.26 and its 200-day moving average is $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,423 shares of company stock worth $21,743,165 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.61.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

