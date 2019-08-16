Narrative (NRVE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,750.00

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded up 25.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Narrative has a market cap of $290,960.00 and $11,750.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Narrative has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Narrative token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00267170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.01307077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022551 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00094604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,610,822 tokens. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

