Myriad (XMY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $902.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Myriad has a market cap of $1.91 million and $902.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,693,472,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

