Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Mustang Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mustang Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.13.
Shares of MBIO stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.38.
About Mustang Bio
Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.
