Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 4,520 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Intuit were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,975,000 after purchasing an additional 118,956 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $268.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.61 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.50%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.15.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

