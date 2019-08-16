Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,720 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Photronics were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Photronics by 6.9% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,245,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 79,927 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

In other Photronics news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $453,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,200 shares of company stock valued at $184,162. Corporate insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB opened at $8.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $600.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.05 million. Photronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Photronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.