Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $931,000 Holdings in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price target on South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

SJI stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. South Jersey Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $266.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.12 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

