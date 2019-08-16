Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $110,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $156,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 14,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $204,698.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,913.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,556 shares of company stock valued at $307,093. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.18 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.88%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

