Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.08% of CBIZ worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,351.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,877.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,420. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBZ opened at $23.05 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.35.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

