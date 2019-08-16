Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Decreases Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 492.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 101,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 84,615 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 294.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 28,368 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 62.5% in the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 76,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 950,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,066,000 after buying an additional 27,508 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 108.1% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

NYSE:XPO opened at $65.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

