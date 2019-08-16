Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,960 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in First Solar were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1,566.0% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 34,964 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $2,147,838.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,155 shares of company stock worth $5,765,855. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of First Solar to $66.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

See Also: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.