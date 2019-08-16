Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Short Interest Down 7.3% in July

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,111,600 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 1,199,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. UBS Group cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Msci from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.63.

NYSE MSCI traded up $4.07 on Friday, reaching $226.23. The company had a trading volume of 531,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,843. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.12. Msci has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $247.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.83.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.81 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Msci will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Msci by 32.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Msci by 113.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Msci during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

