Morpheus Labs (MITX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.56 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00270004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.21 or 0.01311496 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00095838 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

