Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at CIBC

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MSI has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Morneau Shepell stock opened at C$32.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92. Morneau Shepell has a 52 week low of C$23.64 and a 52 week high of C$33.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is currently 573.53%.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

