Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

MS stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.58. 179,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,307,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,890,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,558,000 after buying an additional 1,687,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,671,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,451,000 after buying an additional 714,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,970,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,686,000 after buying an additional 956,583 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,319,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

