Moreno Evelyn V Cuts Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Paypal were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 66,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Paypal by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 18,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP raised its stake in Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 126,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Paypal from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.81.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,058,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,397,057. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.95. The firm has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $3,332,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 523,821 shares in the company, valued at $58,191,274.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,110 shares of company stock worth $10,264,058. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.