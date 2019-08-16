Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $212.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.73. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $220.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.27.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $791,493.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total transaction of $10,099,551.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,716 shares in the company, valued at $50,243,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,143 shares of company stock valued at $13,976,170. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

