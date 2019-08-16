Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 50.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 110,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 382,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.14.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,665 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $250,449.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,809.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $1,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 487,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,647,730.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,342 shares of company stock valued at $25,959,834 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPWR traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.55. 1,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,213. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.04. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.99 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

