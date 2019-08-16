Mondrian Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 2.9% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $19,543,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,948,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,764,438,000 after buying an additional 90,312 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $463.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.47.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,414 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total transaction of $20,030,596.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,030,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $6.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.19. 398,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,999,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.07. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $386.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

