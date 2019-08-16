Mondrian Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 119.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $6.55 on Friday, reaching $205.48. 930,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $218.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Lam Research from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $223.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.69.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $837,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,109 shares of company stock worth $5,072,969. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

