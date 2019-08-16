Mondrian Capital Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE makes up about 1.9% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 65.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,062. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.14. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $28,677.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,683.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $2,718,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,219 shares of company stock worth $6,338,305. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.