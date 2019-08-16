Mondrian Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,000. Mongodb makes up about 2.2% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,665,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,550,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Mongodb in the second quarter worth $297,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mongodb stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.81. 14,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -84.28 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Mongodb Inc has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $184.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.52 and its 200-day moving average is $136.92.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mongodb from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 target price on Mongodb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Mongodb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mongodb in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.21.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 128,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $18,939,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 29,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $5,391,255.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,088 shares of company stock valued at $35,102,249. 40.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

