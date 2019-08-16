Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

NYSE:MFG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.96. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Cowen Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 5,485,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,076,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,734,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,789,000 after purchasing an additional 377,799 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

