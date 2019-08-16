Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $311.95. Mitsui & Co Ltd shares last traded at $304.67, with a volume of 1,967 shares.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mitsui & Co Ltd from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.66.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses.

