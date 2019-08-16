Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Purchases 16,120 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 2.6% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $22,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in 3M by 5.2% during the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of 3M by 26.8% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 590,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,384,000 after acquiring an additional 124,665 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 11.7% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 52.6% in the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 4,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,725. The company has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.50. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $155.63 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.54.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

