Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $30.57 Million Stock Holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,520 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 59,588 shares during the quarter. Popular accounts for approximately 3.6% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $30,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 38,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Popular by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 193,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Popular stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.53. 11,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,815. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.15. Popular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $614.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.22 million. Popular had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Popular’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

