Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,324 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 4.9% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $40,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 826,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $47,138,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 91,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,202,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,166,210. The firm has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.31 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

